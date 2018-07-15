

CTV Ottawa





A major fire in Gatineau has left 10 people homeless.

Gatineau Police say a fire at 156 Archambault street started around 4:30 Sunday morning. 30 people were evacuated, 10 are still in the care of the Red Cross.

By the time the blaze was put out, six units were destroyed and another six damaged.

Damage to the 3 storey building is estimated to be around $370,000.

Gatineau Police are investigating.

Two people suffered minor injuries.