Firefighters are battling a major fire in Ottawa's south end after an explosion at a building on Merivale Road Thursday afternoon.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the building in the 1900 block of Merivale Road, south of Slack Road, around 1:45 p.m.

Ottawa fire tells CTV News Ottawa a third alarm has been declared and a structure is fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion in the area of the fire.

Ottawa police said there are reports of injuries following the fire, but no other information has been released.

@OttFire on scene of a 3rd alarm fire on Merivale Road between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road. 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50 foot flames through the roof. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/Z0fSSEJLtB — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) January 13, 2022

Merivale Road is closed between West Hunt Club and Macfarlane Road.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.