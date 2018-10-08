

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Police Major Crime section has taken over the investigation in the disappearance of 11-year-old Nakayla Baskin.

Baskin was last seen by her family on September 24th. It’s believed she left home around 12:30a.m. on the 25th.

Staff Sgt. Bruce Pirt says Major Crime took over the case after police received new information. He would not comment on what it was.

“As a result of information that’s come forward, it dictates that Major Crime takes carriage of the case now, I can’t discuss the evidence that’s come forward,” Pirt said.

Major Crime becomes involved when a crime is considered serious, including abductions, and homicide cases.

“Our investigative team believes (Baskin) is alive and we’re going to do everything necessary to bring her home safely,” Pirt said.

Police have also released a photo of a vehicle, possibly a Honda Civic, believed to have been involved in the disappearance.

Police say it was taken from a surveillance camera in Ottawa’s West End on the morning Baskin went missing. A specific street was not provided.

Baskin is described as white, 5'4, 150-pounds with light brown or blondish shoulder-length hair.

Her photo has been shared by police with the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC).

Amanda Pick, the CEO of the MCSC says the information on Baskin, including her photo, has been shared country wide.

“What our organization has done over the years is partnered with technology companies to provide an avenue and channel for police to put information if hands of people ready to help in the community,” said Pick.

Police say it is possible that Baskin may be in another city and have reached out to police stations across the country as well.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or the vehicle should immediately call the Ottawa Police Major Crime Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.