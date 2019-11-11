OTTAWA - A terrible commute home for eastbound drivers late this afternoon on the Queensway at Nicholas. A crash involving multiple vehicles snarled traffic, blocking the entire highway during rush hour home.

Paramedics confirm at least 6 vehicles are involved It's not clear how serious the injuries are.

A separate collision also near the Vanier Parkway and Queensway is causing major backups.

The crashes happened just as the first heavy snowfall started.

The collisions were both cleared away within an hour, with traffic returning to normal just after 5:30 pm.