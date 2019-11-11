Major crash snarls traffic eastbound on Queensway at Nicholas as snow falls
Credit: Ontario of Ministry of Transportation
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 5:23PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 5:38PM EST
OTTAWA - A terrible commute home for eastbound drivers late this afternoon on the Queensway at Nicholas. A crash involving multiple vehicles snarled traffic, blocking the entire highway during rush hour home.
Paramedics confirm at least 6 vehicles are involved It's not clear how serious the injuries are.
A separate collision also near the Vanier Parkway and Queensway is causing major backups.
The crashes happened just as the first heavy snowfall started.
The collisions were both cleared away within an hour, with traffic returning to normal just after 5:30 pm.