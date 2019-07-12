

The Canadian Press





NAPANEE, Ont. -- Drivers hitting Highway 401 ahead of the weekend could be forced to take an alternate route in the Napanee, Ont., area, after a serious collision.

OPP say they were called to the crash on the highway just before 5 a.m. on Friday after a vehicle and a transport truck collided in the eastbound lanes.

Sgt. Chris Watkins says the highway's eastbound lanes will be closed between Deseronto Road and County Road 41.

There was no immediate information released on injuries.

Watkins says the stretch of the highway will be closed until the afternoon while officers investigate the cause of the crash.