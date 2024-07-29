Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home

A Stittsville home has been significantly damaged by a late afternoon fire.

Viewer video shows a home on Ridingview Crescent engulfed in flames just before 6 p.m.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says someone called 9-1-1 at 5:38 p.m. to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the attached garage at the front of the home.

The flames had spread to the roof by the time firefighters arrived.

The area has no fire hydrants, so firefighters used a water shuttle system to bring water to the scene from a water source. The blaze was declared under control at 7:35 p.m.

Paramedics said two people were transported to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

OFS says victim services has been called to the scene. A fire investigator is also on scene to determine what caused the blaze.

Ottawa firefighters respond to a blaze on Ridingview Crescent in Stittsville. July 29, 2024. (Jean Lalonde/Ottawa Fire Services)