OTTAWA -- Public Services and Procurement Canada says maintenance on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge will close sidewalks and traffic lanes on seven different days starting Saturday, June 13.

During the closures, one sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists. Work on traffic lanes will take place primarily in the evening and overnight hours, while sidewalk closures will take place during the day.

The closures will be as follows:

June 13, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: the sidewalk next to the Ottawa-bound traffic lanes will be closed.

June 14, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: the sidewalk next to the Gatineau-bound traffic lanes will be closed.

June 17, 7 p.m. to June 18, 3 a.m.: One traffic lane in each direction and the sidewalks next to the Gatineau-bound traffic lanes will be closed.

June 18, 7 p.m. to June 19, 5 a.m.: the Ottawa-bound traffic lane and the sidewalks next to the Ottawa-bound traffic lanes will be closed.

June 19, 7 p.m. to June 20, 3 a.m.: the Gatineau-bound traffic lane and the sidewalk next to the Gatineau-bound traffic lanes will be closed

June 20, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: the Gatineau-bound traffic lane and the sidewalk next to the Gatineau-bound traffic lanes will be closed

June 21, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.: the sidewalk next to the Ottawa-bound traffic lanes will be closed.

PSPC says the schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.