Mainly sunny and seasonal Tuesday followed by above-average temperatures
OTTAWA -- Tuesday is looking like a perfectly pleasant, average May day.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms.
The UV index for Tuesday is 8, or very high, so slather on a bit of sunscreen if you're going to wait in line to shop today.
A week of unseasonable weather is ahead of us, but it won't be like last week's record cold. Environment Canada is forecasting a week of sunshine and temperatures well above-average.
Wednesday could see a high of 25°C.
Thursday's forecast high is 27°C. Friday's is 29°C.
The weekend could see a few clouds, but no precipitation is expected. The high both Saturday and Sunday is 28°C.
These temperatures are between 5 and 9 degrees above the average for this time of the year, but still below record highs for their respective dates, which are in the low 30s.