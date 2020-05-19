OTTAWA -- Tuesday is looking like a perfectly pleasant, average May day.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 20°C, which is right in line with seasonal norms.

The UV index for Tuesday is 8, or very high, so slather on a bit of sunscreen if you're going to wait in line to shop today.

A week of unseasonable weather is ahead of us, but it won't be like last week's record cold. Environment Canada is forecasting a week of sunshine and temperatures well above-average.

Wednesday could see a high of 25°C.

Thursday's forecast high is 27°C. Friday's is 29°C.

The weekend could see a few clouds, but no precipitation is expected. The high both Saturday and Sunday is 28°C.

These temperatures are between 5 and 9 degrees above the average for this time of the year, but still below record highs for their respective dates, which are in the low 30s.