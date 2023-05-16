Mainly cloudy with showers in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a cool and cloudy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and showers this afternoon.

The high will be 17 C, but temperatures will drop down to 7 C this afternoon.

The average high for May 16 in Ottawa is 19.3 C, according to Environment Canada.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight. There will be a risk of some patchy frost.

The cooler spring weather will continue in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C.

Skies will clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop below freezing overnight with a low of -2 C.

On Thursday – sunshine and a high of 16 C.