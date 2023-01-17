Mainly cloudy with freezing drizzle in Ottawa
It will be another cold day in the capital with some freezing drizzle expected through the day.
A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect. It says periods of freezing drizzle, sometimes mixed with snow, will continue into Wednesday morning. There is also a risk of light freezing rain.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 this morning and more like -8 this afternoon.
Periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle will begin tonight. The forecast calls for a snowfall amount of 2 centimetres. Temperatures will stay steady around -6 C overnight.
It will be warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for periods of light snow ending early in the afternoon. The high will be 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.
Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and a low of -11 C overnight.
On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -3 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions hugged and smudged before walking into a courthouse for a bail hearing Tuesday.
Greta Thunberg carried away by police at German mine protest
Police in western Germany carried Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and other protesters away Tuesday from the edge of an open coal pit mine where they demonstrated against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for the mine's expansion, German news agency dpa reported.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
Still 'lots of work to do' before federal-provincial health deal is finalized, Duclos says
Despite increasing indications from other key players that the federal government is nearing an agreement with the provinces for increased health-care funding in exchange for improvements to the system, federal Health Minister Jean Yves-Duclos says there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal.
6 people, including a baby, were killed in a 'cartel-style execution,' California sheriff's office says
At least six people, including a mother and her six-month-old baby, are dead after an 'early morning massacre' Monday that authorities in Goshen, Calif., said may be related to cartel activity.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia premier to meet with health leaders over province's stressed system
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson are to meet later today with leaders in the province's health-care sector.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A Nova Scotia courtroom heard today that the man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault had allegedly boasted he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call.
-
Weather warnings lifted across the Maritimes, power outages and school closures persist in N.B.
Weather warnings that were in place across the Maritimes Monday have been lifted, but some power outages and school closures persist in New Brunswick.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | 3 different airlines turn relaxing Mexico vacation into 36-hour nightmare for Ontario family
It took 36 hours, three airlines and one layover to bring a Canadian woman and her family home from their relaxing vacation in Mexico.
-
These are Toronto's 10 busiest intersections
Here is a list of the 10 Toronto intersections with the most traffic congestion in 2022.
-
Ontario boy’s hot chocolate stand raises more than $6K for SickKids
For over a month 10-year-old Cohen Lane stood outside in the frigid temperatures, braving wind and rain to sell hot chocolate and raise money for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal man's jail death
Quebec’s chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into the death of a 21-year-old man at Montreal's Bordeaux jail on Dec. 24, 2022. Nicous D'Andre Spring was unlawfully held at the detention centre when guards fitted his head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice. He died later in hospital.
-
Mediator to step in Montreal hospital after nurses threaten to mass quit
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube is appointing an outside mediator to resolve the nursing crisis unfolding at the emergency room of a Montreal hospital. About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit.
-
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police searching for missing Sudbury snowmobiler
An underwater search and rescue team is joining the search for a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Plan would offer live tracking of snow plow routes in Greater Sudbury
Two councillors in Greater Sudbury are calling for the city to provide real-time tracking map for residents who want to track the progress of snow plows.
London
-
Sarnia border officers capturing more illegal drugs and guns
Border seizures of certain illegal drugs at the Sarnia, Ont. Blue Water Bridge are trending upward. Since 2019, the amount of cocaine seized at the crossing has more than tripled.
-
SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was in rolled in Huron County. Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
-
Surprise announcement from mayor's state of the city address
More than 1,200 local business leaders are expected to fill the RBC Place Convention Centre to hear newly-elected Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his first State of the City Address.
Winnipeg
-
New guidance outlines how much alcohol Canadians should drink
New guidance on drinking for Canadians is out today, and the whole idea is less is more when it comes to alcohol consumption and your health.
-
Tuesday morning apartment fire forces road closures in Winnipeg
Winnipeg commuters are being warned about a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning that has forced road closures in the city.
-
Manitoba still hasn't acted on some recommendations to protect kids, advocate says
Manitoba's advocate for children and youth says the province has still not fulfilled some key recommendations aimed at protecting young people.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman facing murder charges in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Mattress fire draws emergency response in Stratford
Fire investigators are on scene at a Stratford home where flames broke out Tuesday morning.
-
Swastika Trail signs come down in Puslinch, Ont.
All signs of Swastika Trail in Puslinch, Ont. have been removed, and replaced with signs identifying the roadway as Holly Trail – the new name recently approved by council.
Calgary
-
'We literally ran out of money': Calgary Legion forced to close pub, sell building
It was supposed to be a model for Legions across Canada but, six years after it opened, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 264, known locally as the Kensington Legion, has closed its public restaurant and bar and sold its building, becoming a tenant in the property it once owned.
-
Woman photographs mice in Foothills hospital cafeteria; AHS investigating
A Calgary woman is raising concerns after she spotted several mice in a cafeteria at the Foothills hospital.
-
Federal government delivers $9.7M to support Alberta jobs, hydrogen industry
Saskatoon
-
'Confrontation' with police results in fatal shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A person is dead following a confrontation with police in Prince Albert.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
-
Saskatoon Chamber asks Competition Bureau to investigate after Air Canada stops Calgary flights
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce has filed a complaint with Canada’s Competition Bureau over Air Canada’s decision to stop flights from Saskatoon to Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Federal government delivers $9.7M to support Alberta jobs, hydrogen industry
The federal government has delivered nearly $10 million to support Alberta's growing hydrogen industry. The federal money, expected to support 1,600 jobs, is to be augmented by another $3 million from Alberta.
-
Oilers 'hopeful' Kane will play against Seattle; Yamamoto could miss weeks with injury
Evander Kane passed a strength test Tuesday morning and was cleared to play hockey again for the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug who confirmed with the player's agent.
-
Alberta investigates family's lead-contaminated water well near gravel mine
Alberta Environment is investigating how a family's water well near a gravel mine became so contaminated by lead it's no longer drinkable.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
-
Police investigating homicide in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found dead in the city's Downtown Eastside on Tuesday morning.
-
ICBC CEO jumps ship to become new head of BC Ferries
The president and CEO of ICBC is departing his role at the insurance corporation to fill the CEO position at BC Ferries.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
-
Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP
An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.
-
Prime Minister's Office apologizes for leaving Saskatchewan premier off guest list
