Mainly cloudy with a storm risk in Ottawa on Sunday

It's mainly cloudy in Ottawa today and there's a risk of unsettled weather in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 26 C with a humidex of 31 in the afternoon, a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

The UV index is 8, or very high and the air quality health index is currently at 2, or low risk, with no worsening conditions expected.

The chance of showers and the thunderstorm risk continues into the evening hours and overnight, with a low of 17 C.

Monday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a high of 27 C, humidex 35, and a chance of showers or thunderstorms.

A sunny day is in the outlook for Tuesday with a high of 30 C.