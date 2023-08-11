Mainly cloudy skies in Ottawa on Friday

It will be a cloudy and humid end to the work week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 24 C, with a humidex of 29.

There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy this evening and fog patches will develop after midnight. The overnight low will be 12 C.

It will be a rainy Saturday in the capital. The forecast calls for showers beginning near noon and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Saturday’s high will be 21 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 27.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 60 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 16 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.