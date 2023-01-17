Mainly cloudy, light snow to begin this evening in Ottawa

It will be another cold day in the capital and periods of light snow will begin this evening.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 this morning and more like -8 this afternoon.

Periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle will begin tonight. The forecast calls for a snowfall amount of 2 centimetres. Temperatures will stay steady around -6 C overnight.

It will be warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for periods of light snow ending early in the afternoon. The high will be 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.

Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and a low of -11 C overnight.

On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -3 C.