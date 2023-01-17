Mainly cloudy, light snow to begin this evening in Ottawa
It will be another cold day in the capital and periods of light snow will begin this evening.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for increasing cloudiness this morning and a high of -6 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 this morning and more like -8 this afternoon.
Periods of light snow mixed with freezing drizzle will begin tonight. The forecast calls for a snowfall amount of 2 centimetres. Temperatures will stay steady around -6 C overnight.
It will be warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for periods of light snow ending early in the afternoon. The high will be 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -10 in the morning.
Expect clear skies tomorrow evening and a low of -11 C overnight.
On Thursday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -3 C.
Virtual meeting on east-end LRT construction progress being held Tuesday
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian medic killed in Ukraine mourned by foreign legion, family
Canadian Gregory Tsekhmistrenko is being mourned by his family after being killed while serving as a medic as part of Ukraine's foreign legion forces.
Police find 3 bodies at site of Quebec propane company explosion
Quebec provincial police have found the bodies of three people at the site of last Thursday's explosion at a Quebec propane company north of Montreal. The SQ confirmed the people's remains were found Monday in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, one day after the community came together at their local church to comfort each other and pray for the victims' families.
Passenger filmed Nepal crash; co-pilot met same fate as husband
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. Everything looked normal as Jaiswal's livestream on Facebook shifted from the picturesque views to when the plane suddenly appeared to veer toward its left as Jaiswal's smartphone briefly captured the cries of passengers.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Critics pan government plaque praising Canada's evacuation efforts in Afghanistan
Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada's evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff when its capital Kabul fell to the Taliban, but critics argue that sends the wrong message.
FSIN disappointed Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation during Sask. trip
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is disappointed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not visit Star Blanket Cree Nation, following the community’s discovery of thousands of anomalies during a search of a former residential school site.
In the search for unmarked graves at residential school sites, what do radar 'anomalies' mean?
More than 2,000 'anomalies' were found using ground-penetrating radar at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, but excavations or core samples will be needed to determine if they are unmarked graves.
Police in India charge 2 men in deaths of family who froze crossing into U.S.
Two men are facing a raft of charges, including human trafficking, in the deaths of four members of the same family who froze while trying to cross from Canada into the United States almost a year ago, police in India said Monday.
Plane crashes, ends up on road near airport in Markham, Ont.
A small airplane crashed and ended up on the road near an airport in Markham, Ont. on Monday.
Rain and freezing rain linger into Tuesday for parts of Maritimes
Further periods of rain and freezing rain are expected for parts of the Maritimes Monday into Tuesday.
Nova Scotia opposition wants more accountability on 'frightening' ER problems
Nova Scotia's opposition parties pushed Monday for more public accountability from the government over the province's struggling hospital emergency departments.
Suspect arrested following suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.
A suspect is in custody following a suspicious death in East Walton, N.S.
These are Toronto's 10 most congested intersections
Here is a list of the 10 Toronto intersections with the most traffic congestion in 2022.
Man, 41, arrested after alleged sexual assault of two female employees at Scarborough spa
A Toronto man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women he hired on Kijiji as massage attendants.
Ontario senior loses more than $40,000 in antivirus phishing scam
An 87-year-old Ontario senior wishes he never opened an email that looked like it came from Norton Antivirus, as it ended up costing him more than $40,000.
'Zoom fatigue': New study suggests human brains need in-person interaction
Communication between people is less effective when it's done through technology as opposed to in person -- and remote video chatting may even require a greater level of concentration, a new study by Montreal researchers suggests.
Collisions, road fatalities up in 2022 and compared to 2017-2021: Quebec police report
The Quebec provincial police (SQ)'s annual report on road safety shows a deterioration of several data in 2022, not only compared to the previous year, but also in comparison with the averages calculated from 2017 to 2021.
DNA and a decade of work identify Canadian soldier, 106 years after death in France
A whistle, a pocket watch and DNA analysis helped a Canadian Forces forensic team identify the remains of a Vancouver soldier more than 100 years after he died in France.
Bus Cancellations in the London region
The fog and freezing rain is causing a number of bus cancellations and delays in the London region Tuesday morning.
London police arrest man connected with death of a child
London police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a young child
Mayor Morgan to deliver his first State of the City address Tuesday morning
More than 1,200 local business leaders are expected to fill the RBC Place Convention Centre to hear newly-elected Mayor Josh Morgan deliver his first State of the City Address.
'We have significant concerns': Lawyers of Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault question integrity of police investigation
The lawyers of a Manitoba doctor facing 22 counts of sexual assault say they have 'significant concerns' with the integrity of the police investigation after discovering a year of notes from the lead investigator are missing.
Manitoba church admits to breaking COVID-19 health orders; to pay $30K fine
After admitting to breaking public health orders at the height of the pandemic, a Manitoba church is facing a fine of $30,000.
Tuesday morning apartment fire forces road closures in Winnipeg
Winnipeg commuters are being warned about a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning that has forced road closures in the city.
WRDSB trustees give green light to motion exploring free GRT passes for students
Trustees with Waterloo region’s public school board are moving forward with exploring options to provide free bus passes to students.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
Waterloo region one of three areas to see cataract surgeries performed by private clinics under new provincial plan
The provincial government is rolling out a plan that will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities in a bid to reduce the backlog of surgeries across the province.
'We literally ran out of money': Calgary Legion forced to close pub, sell building
It was supposed to be a model for Legions across Canada but, six years after it opened, the Royal Canadian Legion No. 264, known locally as the Kensington Legion, has closed its public restaurant and bar and sold its building, becoming a tenant in the property it once owned.
-
A Calgary woman is raising concerns after she spotted several mice in a cafeteria at the Foothills hospital.
-
Those familiar with Evelyn's Memory Lane Diner in High River, Alta., may do a double take when watching HBO's highly anticipated 'The Last of Us,' which premiered on Sunday.
How a family's precious heirlooms were returned by a Sask. woman 9 years after they were lost in a move
Emily Robertson never thought she'd see her wedding photos again.
-
-
A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault on Saturday.
Smith says no COVID-19 pardons because Canadian system doesn't work like the U.S.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is no longer pursuing amnesty for COVID-19 health-rule violators because Canada doesn't work that way.
-
RCMP ask for help to find 3 teens missing from Red Deer
Mounties in central Alberta issued a missing persons alert Monday afternoon for three girls who were reported missing on Sunday.
Vancouver man devastated after irreplaceable keepsakes from late wife stolen during break-in
When A Vancouver woman was dying from cancer, she knew she would never grow old with her husband or watch her daughters grow up – so she made sure to leave them handwritten notes and other gifts. Now, those priceless mementos have been stolen.
-
The Vancouver Park Board is poised to backtrack on the removal of the Stanley Park Drive bike lane, according to the board's sole Green Party member.
-
Police are investigating after a Tesla Model 3 crashed into a closed ferry gate in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe critical after Trudeau leaves him off invite list
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Saskatoon Monday during a stop on what he describes as an "A to Z" tour of Canada's battery supply chain, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he wasn't invited.
-
WestJet has confirmed they are adding flights to Calgary out of Saskatchewan starting in February.
-
