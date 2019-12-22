It will be an average looking day in the capital. Environment Canada says expect it to be mainly cloudy for most of the day.

Sunday is also expected to be a warmer than usual day with temperatures rising to 2 degrees by 4:00pm this afternoon according to the weather agency. Temperatures will drop down overnight to a low of -4 with the windchill making it feel like -8.

For the start of the holiday week on Monday, the clouds are expected to continue with some notable wind gusts of up to 15km/h. The warm temperatures will continue with a high of 5 degrees.

Heading into Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day, Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4 and a cloudy day with a high of -2 respectively.