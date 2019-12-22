Mainly cloudy day for the capital
It will be an average looking day in the capital. Environment Canada says expect it to be mainly cloudy for most of the day.
Sunday is also expected to be a warmer than usual day with temperatures rising to 2 degrees by 4:00pm this afternoon according to the weather agency. Temperatures will drop down overnight to a low of -4 with the windchill making it feel like -8.
For the start of the holiday week on Monday, the clouds are expected to continue with some notable wind gusts of up to 15km/h. The warm temperatures will continue with a high of 5 degrees.
Heading into Christmas Eve. and Christmas Day, Environment Canada says to expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4 and a cloudy day with a high of -2 respectively.