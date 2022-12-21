Mainly cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be another cloudy day in the capital before a major winter storm arrives tomorrow.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -1 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 degrees this morning and more like -3 degrees this afternoon.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and temperatures will drop to -11 C overnight.
The day will start with cloudy skies tomorrow and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the late afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is -1 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -7 degrees in the afternoon.
The winter storm will arrive in the capital sometime Thursday evening. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement and is urging people to change their holiday travel plans.
Expect periods of rain or snow on Thursday evening and a low of -1 C overnight.
The rain or snow will continue Friday and the forecast high will be 7 C. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day and this could lead to flash freezing.
Both heavy snow and blowing snow are in the forecast for Friday evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight. Damaging winds and extensive power outages are both possible on Friday, according to Environment Canada.
The storm will continue on Saturday with blowing snow and high winds. After the storm moves through the capital there will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries on Saturday. The forecast high will be -5 C, and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.
