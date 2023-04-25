Mainly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday
It will be a mainly cloudy day in the capital on Tuesday with a chance of showers throughout the afternoon.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers beginning around 2 p.m. Today’s high will be 11 C.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud Tuesday morning before the precipitation begins.
Expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and an overnight low of 1 C.
It will be another rainy spring day in the capital on Wednesday. The forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon.
Wednesday’s high will be 11 C. It will be mainly cloudy tomorrow evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 1 C.
On Thursday – sunny skies and a high of 13 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
'Great news': Canadian PM Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Biden running again
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcoming U.S. President Joe Biden's plans to run for re-election in 2024, calling it 'great news.'
Woman who coughed at B.C. grocery store employee found guilty of assault
A woman has been found guilty of assault after she intentionally coughed on a grocery store employee in the early days of the pandemic in Campbell River.
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on scene following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
-
-
Dead man found by dog walker north of Toronto identified
A man found dead on a trail by a resident walking their dog has been identified as police confirm the investigation has been deemed a homicide.
Montreal
-
Green Line service restored, tunnel deemed safe: STM
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was 'superficial.'
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious crash on Highway 144 closes road between Watershed, Timmins
Highway 144 is closed from Highway 101 in Timmins to the Highway 560 junction in Gogama due to a serious crash involving a single commercial vehicle Tuesday morning, police say.
-
-
Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River, Parry Sound
Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River and Parry Sound shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after flooding forced a closure overnight.
London
-
Business broken into, vehicle stolen
Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a disturbance on Dundas Street near Clarke Road where a business had been broken into and a silver Dodge Caravan stolen from inside.
-
Victim of southeast London, Ont. crash remembered by colleagues
The 62-year-old woman who was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed into her truck earlier this month is being remembered as a friendly and hardworking person.
-
Overhaul of blue box program will save millions each year in London
Responsibility for blue box program is changing, but what happens at the curb will remain the same. On Monday, the Civic Works Committee was told London is on track to shift most of the cost of curbside blue box recycling to the industries responsible for producing the packaging materials.
Winnipeg
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
-
Winnipeg releases ideas for the future of Portage and Main
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
Calgary
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary
Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Saskatoon’s Fuzion Sushi founders retiring at the end of the month
It wasn’t long ago, the lineups at Fuzion Sushi were going out the door as co-owners Rebecca and Tim Liu had trouble keeping up with demand during the busy lunch rush.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
Edmonton
-
-
Driver hospitalized after crashing into bus shelter in north-central Edmonton
A crash north of Royal Alexandra Hospital Tuesday morning left 101 Street closed in both directions.
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
Vancouver
-
Infertility Awareness Week: B.C. mom calls for better support for couples struggling to have a child
It’s National Infertility Awareness week, a medical condition that impacts one in six adults in Canada. However, in British Columbia there are very few resources for those struggling.
-
Vancouver city council to vote on proposed 2% shift of commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council is set to vote on a relief measure for local businesses Tuesday.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
British Columbia has one of Canada's strictest bail condition policies for prosecutors to ask for custody orders, yet repeat violent offenders continue to be released in the majority of cases, Attorney General Niki Sharma said.
Regina
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
Regina police looking for missing mother and 3 month old son
Regina police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 26-year-old woman and her three-month-old son.
-
'Come and see': Sask. Tourism Week seeks to highlight travel sector
Coinciding with tourism week in Canada, Saskatchewan Tourism Week 2023 is bringing the province’s vibrant and diverse tourism sector to the forefront from April 24-30.