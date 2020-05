OTTAWA -- People just north of Ottawa felt the ground moving Saturday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada reports a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was detected near Maniwaki, Quebec, at around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.2 on 09 May at 15:03 EDT.



24 km WNW of Maniwaki, QC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) May 9, 2020

There are no immediate reports of damage.

According to Twitter replies to Earthquakes Canada, the tremblor was felt in places like Shawville, Quebec and Deep River, Ontario.