

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





If you felt a bit of a rumble Tuesday evening north of the Capital, you’re not alone.

Earthquakes Canada reports a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded at 6:59 p.m. 15 km northwest of Mont Laurier, Quebec.

That’s about 139 km north of Ottawa.

Spokesperson Nick Ackerley says at 3.5, it’s not expected the quake did much, if any damage, but it is a reminder that the area is prone to tremblors from time to time.

The government offers tips on how to prepare for an earthquake.

According to Earthquakes Canada’s website, a majority of respondents to their earthquake survey reported mild shaking, in other words a 2 on a scale of 0-5.