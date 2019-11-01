

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





The kids at CHEO had a chance to experience the Magic of LIghts this morning, or at least a hint of what the festive drive-through experience at Wesley Clover Parks will entail.

An installation of Christmas ligths was turned on at the CHEO school as the annual holiday favourite was officially launched there this morning.

Over the next four years Magic of LIghts will partner with CHEO donating one hundred thousand dollars to priority needs at the hospital.

Magic of Lights opens to the public November 21st and vehicles can drive thorugh the dazzling sound and light show at Wesley Clover Parks until early January.