

CTV Ottawa





It’s a ribbon symbolizing a commitment to drive sober.

MADD Canada launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign at city hall Friday morning.

“It’s ok to go out and have a good time but make wise choices afterwards so you arrive home safe,” said Cheryl Tofflemire.

Her husband was killed by an impaired driver in a crash on Highway 17 in 2016. One of their daughters was gravely injured and is still recovering.

She joined others, including police, paramedics and officials with Safer Roads Ottawa, in tying red ribbons on vehicles.

The mayor, who was t-boned by a drunk driver decades ago, said between 2013 and 2017, 1,462 crashes in Ottawa involved impaired driving. During that time 12 people were killed and 619 were injured.

In addition to looking out for drivers impaired by alcohol, police are also looking out for drivers impaired by drugs.

“There is no excuse to get behind the wheel and be impaired,” said Rob Wilkinson with Safer Roads Ottawa. “There’s always a friend or a loved one who will come and get you so make the call.”

If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 9-1-1.