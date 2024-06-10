Madawaska Valley man facing child porn, voyeurism charges

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a 49-year-old man on charges of voyeurism and child pornography following a five-month long investigation.

OPP say in a news release that officers executed a search warrant at a home in Madawaska Valley after an investigation into an alleged voyeurism case that occurred in Renfrew County, northwest of Ottawa. An investigation into the crime began in February.

The man from Madawaska Valley Township, who was not named, was charged with two counts of child pornography-related offences and three counts of voyeurism.

In addition, he was charged with failure to comply with a release order.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on July 10. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.