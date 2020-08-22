OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have closed the Mackenzie King Bridge to all vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians for an ongoing police operation.

Police told CTV News they were called to the area Saturday morning for a possible suspicious package.

Both the Rideau Centre and the Department of National Defense connect to the bridge.

Police said in a news release Saturday morning that the pedestrian path along Colonel By Drive is also closed.

"We appreciate motorists and local residents staying clear of this area for the time being," the police said.

Police said they anticipate roads will reopen "within an hour or two."

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it develops.