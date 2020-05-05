OTTAWA -- Riders can now save money while waiting for their Lyft ride in Ottawa.

The ride-sharing service has launched “Wait & Save” in Ottawa to help provide an affordable ride option.

Lyft users will now see “Wait & Save” in their Lyft app alongside standard ride modes. Lyft says riders who choose “Wait & Save” will pay less than they would for a standard Lyft ride.

Users will experience a wait of between five and 40 minutes until the driver arrives while using "Wait & Save."

For riders needing a quicker pickup, a standard Lyft ride is still available and prices and estimated time of arrivals will be shown in the Lyft app.