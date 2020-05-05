Lyft rolls out 'Wait and Save' option for Ottawa users
Lyft earlier this year rebranded the e-bike fleet under its own name as it expands beyond ride-sharing to other forms of urban transport. (Lyft)
OTTAWA -- Riders can now save money while waiting for their Lyft ride in Ottawa.
The ride-sharing service has launched “Wait & Save” in Ottawa to help provide an affordable ride option.
Lyft users will now see “Wait & Save” in their Lyft app alongside standard ride modes. Lyft says riders who choose “Wait & Save” will pay less than they would for a standard Lyft ride.
Users will experience a wait of between five and 40 minutes until the driver arrives while using "Wait & Save."
For riders needing a quicker pickup, a standard Lyft ride is still available and prices and estimated time of arrivals will be shown in the Lyft app.