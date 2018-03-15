

CTV Ottawa





Ridesharing service Lyft has officially rolled out in Ottawa and has partnered with CHEO to offer passengers a chance to donate to the hospital.

Lyft says in the coming months, CHEO will be added to its Round Up & Donate in-app feature that allows passengers to have their fare rounded up to the nearest dollar with the difference donated to a charity of their choice.

“Support from Lyft’s passenger community will go directly to the CHEO Foundation, which provides funds for the purchase of specialized medical equipment, live-saving research, medical and nursing education and assistance for families in crisis,” said CHEO Foundation President and CEO Kevin Keohane.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon at CHEO and to celebrate the launch, Ottawa Senator Matt Duchene took the first ride in the city.

Lyft says Ottawa passengers will receive $5 off their first ride with the code 2018HIOTTAWA.

Ottawa is the second Canadian city where Lyft is operating.