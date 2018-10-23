

Mike Arsalides





Like every other successful candidate last night Matthew Luloff is savouring his victory in Orleans after defeating sixteen other city council candidates.

The new politician...is anything but an average politician; Luloff is a combat veteran...and real-life rock star performing with his band Mines and Hearts.

“There's really no better way to express myself” than with music, says the thirty-four year old – who fell in love with music in high school.

Now he’s ready for a different stage in the political arena. "It meant a lot to me. It was a very emotional moment" Luloff says of winning the seventeen-person race (by less than two percent) with twenty-three point eight percent of the vote.

Luloff says he’s proud to represent his neighbourhood, family and friends when he’s sworn in – in December.

“This is my community, this the place i grew up, this is where my wife Laura and I are starting our family.”

Mission accomplished, he says.

When he’s not talking politics or making music, Luloff hosts Veteran X, a podcast about the scars of real battles “What we start to see is a common thread that a lot of people are feeling the exact same way so basically what Veteran X tells you is you're not alone.” As he prepares for new, political ones.