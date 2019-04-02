

At the latest update on LRT progress OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi says all 34 vehicles have been through testing and commissioning on the system.

Manconi says 20 individual trains have been operating simultaneously.

“It’s significant that they are doing it without interruptions or issues… The focus now is on the 15 double cars,” Manconi said.

Once running, the system will require 30 vehicles. This will include 15 double car trains and four spare vehicles on standby.

There is no firm deadline for the completion of the Confederation Line. The Rideau Transit Group (RTG) has until May 30th to provide a new completion date.

The city has previously said it will be ready by June 30th, 2019.

Before RTG hands the system over the trains must be tested 12 days in a row without issue.

“Once they are confident they have the practice plan nailed down, and they are seeing consistent running, then they will look at both giving us a date for the practice plan and actual 12 days of consecutive running,” Manconi said.

On March 31st, an exercise was conducted at Tunney's Pasture bus loop. Manconi said morning and afternoon peak periods were tested under several conditions.