LRT trains to keep running overnight during freezing rain

OC Transpo says out-of-service LRT trains will be running overnight on the Confederation Line to help prevent ice buildup from freezing rain.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the capital, calling for ice accretion of between 5 and 10 mm by Thursday morning.

In a memo, Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said OC Transpo works proactively to implement its robust winter storm operations plan.

In addition to running out-of-service trains, Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) applies de-icing chemicals to the overhead power wires to prevent ice buildup. RTM has also installed carbon strips on several trains that will help scrape ice off the wires.

Last January, two trains became stuck near Hurdman Station in a freezing rainstorm that OC Transpo said was exacerbated by ice fog rising from the Rideau River. Two more trains sent to free those trains also became stuck, disrupting service for nearly six full days.

Another freezing rain event in April 2023 led to a 33-hour disruption to LRT service, again in an area near the rail bridge over the Rideau River.

Amilcar said measures are also in place for bus customers during the storm. The bus operations team has secured additional resources for towing and to assist with snow clearing and general maintenance. OC Transpo is also working with the Public Works department to salt and clear transit corridors to keep buses and Para Transpo moving.

Seven bus stops near steep hills or slopes are taken out of service during winter storms to prevent falls.