LRT train stalled at St. Laurent due to broken wire
Published Thursday, January 16, 2020 12:43PM EST
A broken overhead wire at St. Laurent Station on Wednesday forced passengers to exit a stalled train. (Viewer photo)
OTTAWA -- A train is stopped on the Confederation Line due to a broken overhead wire at St. Laurent Station.
Train service is continuing between Tunney’s Pasture Station and Tremblay Station.
Replacement buses are running between Hurdman and Blair stations.
Maintenance crews are on site.
In an update to media, OC Transpo general manager John Manconi said there’s no estimated time when repairs will be finished.