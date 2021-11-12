OTTAWA -- Commuters can ride the O-Train to work or school today for the first time in 54 days.

Partial service resumes on the Confederation Line at 5 a.m., with seven trains running along the light rail transit line from Blair Road to Tunney's Pasture. According to the OC Transpo website, trains will be stopping at stations every seven minutes all day.

R1 replacement bus service will continue to run along the Confederation Line during the partial LRT service.

The O-Train has been out of service since Sept. 19 when an LRT car derailed at Tremblay Station and continued westbound, damaging the LRT car, the station platform, the track and infrastructure before stopping west of Riverside Drive.

City manager Steve Kanellakos says seven trains and one spare are available as service resumes, "and will expand incrementally, with full revenue service expected to be in place by the end of the month."

LRT service resumes after several days of testing along the Confederation Line. Council was told last week that some issues arose with five trains during testing, with drivers reporting vibrations with the cars. The LRT cars were removed from service for inspection before returning to service.

Philadelphia-based TRA Inc. has given the green light for service to resume following the derailment. The city hired TRA to conduct an independent review and assessment of the two derailments in six weeks and Rideau Transit Group's safe return-to-service plan.

"Based on TRA’s determination and recommendation, the City accepts that all the requirements of due diligence have been satisfied," said Kanellakos, adding TRA will continue to be "actively engaged" in the return to full revenue service plan and developing a plan for ongoing monitoring of the system.

TRA said each vehicle will undergo a "roof down to the wheels" re-inspection of all critical connections before entering service.

"Seriously, I have been using the R1 every day for an hour and a half one way, round-trip three hours, for almost seven-eight weeks," said Ahmed Zeher. "I am excited to have it back."

Some riders are happy LRT service is back, but are concerned issues will pop up in the future.

"I am optimistic and skeptical that it is going to have another problem down the road," said Chris Derrig.

The Transportation Safety Board said "inconsistent and incomplete maintenance" was to blame for the derailment on Sept. 19. The TSB recommended the city and RTG conduct an 'in-depth' review of all work performed on safety-critical components, and ensure there is "sufficient oversight" of maintenance work.

Coun. Catherine McKenney says while it's a relief LRT service is back on track, a public inquiry is needed to understand what went wrong and ensure it doesn't happen in the future.

"Having it up and running is fantastic, but we must understand what went wrong," said McKenney. "We have to know (as we are) building Phase 2, Line 2 with SNC Lavelin, that we are not making the same mistakes again."