OTTAWA -- OC Transpo officials say Confederation Line service in the city's east end could be disrupted until Friday after a broken overhead wire halted a train at St. Laurent Station.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, OC Transpo officials say there will be "significant delays" for customers heading east, while some delays are expected going west.

Replacement buses are running between Hurdman and Blair stations. Train service is continuing between Tunney’s Pasture Station and Tremblay Station.

If service disruption continues into Friday, OC Transpo officials say customers should consider working from home or making other travel arrangements.

Peter Lauch, the head of Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance, is apologizing for the disruption and says they are still working to find out exactly how the wire broke.

Troy Charter, Director of Transit Operations, is doing the briefing. He says as soon as the overhead wire broke, power was cut as it should have been. Passengers exited safely. pic.twitter.com/IT78Nm67US — Michael Woods (@michaelrwoods) January 16, 2020

