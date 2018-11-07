

CTV Ottawa





Even before LRT rolls out, there are signs the city's investment in light rail is triggering large residential, commercial and mixed-use developments.

“To make the system thrive and grow we want to attract investment close to it,” said Stephen Willis, the city’s planning, infrastructure and economic general manager.

New numbers show in 2017, the city received 1,044 planning applications. That’s a four per cent increase over 2016 and a 23 per cent increase over 2015.

Home builders like Tamarack are also re-thinking their developments.

“We’ve never put apartment buildings in the suburbs before and we’re going to do it now and the reason why we’re doing it is because of the LRT so it’s having an impact on the work Tamarack is doing right now,” said Michelle Taggart, director of land development with Taggart Investments and Tamarack Homes.

Last week the city announced it would be fining RTG $1 million because of the continued delays.

Shovels aren't in the ground yet but Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says Stage 2 of LRT will generate $4.5 billion in economic development for the city.