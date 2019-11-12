OTTAWA - Ottawa's new Confederation Line has passed its first major snowfall test after a total of 14.4 cm fell on the capital since Monday afternoon.

There were concerns from many riders ahead of Tuesday morning's commute as the system has faced a difficult November.

According to riders that spoke to CTV News spoke on Tuesday morning, the LRT was running smoothly with "no problems at all."

This video taken at 7:39 a.m. - some snow accumulation on the tracks but platform for waiting riders is clear. So far the LRT is running smoothly. #ottawa #ottnews #ottLRT #otttransit @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/f0SZPuZgEe — Christina Succi (@CTVChristina) November 12, 2019

Citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert, who has been openly critical of the system's chronic issues since the launch of LRT, tweeted on Tuesday, saying the LRT "ran perfectly."

Summary of my commute on this snowy morning:

Bus was late, but not unacceptably so (10 mins)

Caught the train within 5 mins of arriving at Blair Station#LRTOttawa ran perfectly

Was only 10 mins late for work

All in all, excellent job @OC_Transpo and RTM. — Sarah Gilbert (@sarahmeaghang) November 12, 2019

The city says the Rideau Transit Group has a winter weather staffing plan that includes a staffing increase and sub-contractors to supplement snow clearing operations. There is also radiant heating in waiting areas to keep passengers warm and switch heaters on the tracks.

Delays were reported for OC Transpo bus service due to the snowy conditions.