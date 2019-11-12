LRT passes first major snow test
Ottawa's new Confederation Line has passed its first major snowfall test after a total of 14.4 cm fell on the capital since Monday afternoon.
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:13AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 12, 2019 10:23AM EST
OTTAWA - Ottawa's new Confederation Line has passed its first major snowfall test after a total of 14.4 cm fell on the capital since Monday afternoon.
There were concerns from many riders ahead of Tuesday morning's commute as the system has faced a difficult November.
According to riders that spoke to CTV News spoke on Tuesday morning, the LRT was running smoothly with "no problems at all."
Citizen transit commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert, who has been openly critical of the system's chronic issues since the launch of LRT, tweeted on Tuesday, saying the LRT "ran perfectly."
The city says the Rideau Transit Group has a winter weather staffing plan that includes a staffing increase and sub-contractors to supplement snow clearing operations. There is also radiant heating in waiting areas to keep passengers warm and switch heaters on the tracks.
Delays were reported for OC Transpo bus service due to the snowy conditions.