LRT inquiry costs Ottawa taxpayers $4.8 million
The public inquiry into Ottawa's light-rail transit system cost the city of Ottawa approximately $4.8 million.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney called the public inquiry to look into problems with the beleaguered transit system in 2021, and the final report from Commissioner Justice William Hourigan was presented on Nov. 30, 2022.
While the Ontario government covered the cost of the commission's work, the city had to spend money on legal fees and database and file transfer services for documents.
In a report for the Finance and Economic Development Committee, acting City Manager Wendy Stephanson says the city has spent approximately $3.6 million on legal fees and $913,000 for data and file transfer services. Stephanson says additional external legal resources were engaged to support former City Manager Steve Kanellakos and former Mayor Jim Watson in preparation for their testimony before the commission.
The remaining money from the $4.8 million price tag for the inquiry covers Information Technology Services, fit up for secure physical space and staff overtime, as necessary, Stephanson said.
"The Commission's activities required significant amounts of document production, preparation, monitoring and other actions by the City of Ottawa and its witnesses," Stephanson writes. "The City's response to the proceedings was facilitated through a dedicated staff team that worked with the external legal counsel."
The former city manager established an eight-member staff public inquiry response team to handle the city's response to the public inquiry, including handling requests for documents and information from the LRT Commission. Stephanson says activities by the team included providing the Commission with information regarding key personnel, ensuring documents were retained, produced, reviewed and provided and facilitating information sessions for members of council with external counsel.
In January 2022, the city received two summonses requiring the city to produce documents relating to the LRT project as well as information regarding city personnel and third parties involved in the LRT project.
"The summonses were broad in scope and required records dating as far back as June 2007," Stephanson said.
The city provided the commission with more than 570,000 records before public hearings began last June.
Now that the commission has released its final report, Stephanson says the staff public inquiry response team has closed out its work on the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry.
However, the acting city manager says measures have been implemented to ensure the Auditor General has ongoing access to information that may be required in any future reviews of the project and established a "long-term records management strategy" for the records.
Transit Services staff are preparing a report to respond to the findings and recommendations from the inquiry, and it will be presented to the Light Rail Sub-Committee by the end of June.
Public Order Emergency Commission
The city of Ottawa has spent $890,840 in connection to the public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.
A report for the Finance and Economic Development Committee says the city's public inquiry response team, already engaged in the city's response to the LRT inquiry, undertook the work of responding to the Public Order Emergency Commission.
According to the report, the $890,840 cost to the city includes legal fees, file transfer services and "minor administrative costs" related to document production.
The commission issued a summons to the city in June 2022 for documents from 10 elected officials and city staff, with another summons issued for appearances by Watson and his chief of staff, Kanellakos and two former councillors.
The city provided more than 30,000 records to the commission through its external legal counsel. The final report from the Public orders Emergency Commission is expected by the end of February.
Ottawa's Auditor General is conducting a separate review of the city and Ottawa Police Service response to the convoy protest. That report is expected by the end of March.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Snowy Sunday: Ottawa to see up to 15 cm
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Father pushing Manitoba to follow Ontario, Saskatchewan in screening for CMV
Roughly one in 200 babies born in Canada today will have congenital cytomegalovirus, a virus that can lead to hearing loss, intellectual disability or vision loss. But with only two provinces screening newborns for CMV, one father is asking other health-care systems to do more.
19 vehicles towed, dozens of tickets issued as rally marks one-year anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa
OPS and Ottawa Bylaw officers issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices Saturday, as hundreds of people marked the one-year anniversary of the 'Freedom Convoy'.
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
As Canada's RCMP marks 150th anniversary, a look at what it says needs to change
After years of reports and allegations detailing a 'toxic' workplace, Canada's RCMP says it is trying to evolve, focusing on diversity in its organization and repairing relationships with communities as it marks its 150th anniversary.
Once-in-a-lifetime discovery: Indigenous jacket that may be a century old turns up in small U.K. town
When 1990s suede fringe jackets started making a comeback last year, a U.K.-based vintage clothing company decided to order four tonnes of suede from a supplier in the United States. Along with that shipment came a once-in-a lifetime discovery.
'Make peoples' jaws drop': Inuvialuk sculptor shaped by cultural stories
A solo exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto is celebrating 50 years of David Ruben Piqtoukun's work. It features more than 60 pieces by the veteran Inuvialuk sculptor.
Majority of affordable homes approved under federal program not yet constructed
The federal government has set aside billions of dollars to quickly build affordable housing across the country, but delays in construction suggest many of the projects approved for funding are missing their deadlines.
How to get over the 'mental hurdle' of being active in the winter
When the cold and snow have people hunkering down, these outdoor enthusiasts find motivation in braving the Canadian winter through community and sport.
Atlantic
-
Actress and former senator Viola Leger, best known as La Sagouine, dies at 92
Actress, teacher and former senator Viola Leger has died at the age of 92.
-
Man, 21, stabbed in Cole Harbour business: RCMP
Police in the Halifax area are investigating after a stabbing Saturday in Cole Harbour.
-
Car crashes into Torbrook, N.S., home
No charges are expected after a driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a home in Torbrook, N.S, on Saturday evening.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
-
Premier Doug Ford recounts final moments with dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion
Premier Doug Ford sat with his dear friend and mentor Hazel McCallion on Saturday, rubbing her hand and helping her family ensure she was as comfortable as possible in her final moments.
-
Trudeau remembers 'trailblazer' Hazel McCallion as tributes pour in for late Mississauga mayor
Late Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion is being remembered for the many ways she contributed to not only to the city she led for 36 years, but also the province and country following her death on Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec basic income program begins, but advocates say many low-income people excluded
Anti-poverty activists are praising the Quebec basic income program as a good step toward helping people meet their basic needs — but say strict eligibility criteria exclude many of the province’s lowest-income residents.
-
'It's very frustrating, and it's scary': Kanesatake Grand Chief calling for better security from the SQ
Some Indigenous communities in Quebec that are patrolled by provincial police say the established system does not fully meet security needs and needs improvement.
-
Trudeau attending Ceremony to mark 6th anniversary of murders of six Muslim men at Quebec City mosque, Legault out
The sixth anniversary of the attack on Quebec City's Grand Mosque will be marked this Sunday evening, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance, but without Premier Francois Legault.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury apartment fire leaves one in hospital, 30 displaced
An apartment fire in Greater Sudbury Saturday evening has left one man in critical condition and displaced 30 residents.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
-
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion dies at 101
Former Mississauga, Ont. mayor Hazel McCallion, nicknamed 'Hurricane Hazel,' has died. She was 101 years old. Premier Doug Ford said McCallion died peacefully at her home early Sunday morning.
London
-
'Police all over my yard': Neighbours recount 13-hour Woodstock, Ont. standoff
The Woodstock Police Service have arrested three men following an overnight standoff. Inspector Marci Shelton told CTV News London the incident began on William Street, just off Ingersoll Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.
-
Multiple engines respond to Sunday morning factory fire in London, Ont.
Seven London Fire Department vehicles, including an aerial unit, responded to an alarm at in the city’s northeast end Sunday. Just before 8 a.m., dispatchers were alerted to a structure fire at Zucora Home on Clarke Road, north of Dundas Street.
-
Cold and cloudy weather to continue in London, Ont.
As London remains blanketed by cloudy skies, cold temperatures and a risk of flurries, it appears it may still be a few days more until the Forest City has a chance of seeing sunshine, according to Environment Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme cold weather to stay for several days: Environment Canada
As extreme cold weather brings wind chill values nearing -40°C, it's impacting everything from winter recreation to the city's most vulnerable population.
-
Winnipeg firefighters tackle overnight house fire in Sage Creek
Fire crews are cleaning up after an overnight blaze in Sage Creek.
-
Championship round set at the Manitoba Scotties
The stage is set for the championship round of the Manitoba Scotties provincial women's curling championship in East St. Paul, Man.
Kitchener
-
Snow events declared in the Tri-Cities
The Tri-Cities are declaring a snow event on Sunday as more snow is expected to fall in Waterloo Region.
-
Charges laid in connection to large youth fight in Kitchener
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports three youths have been charged in connection to a large fight on Friday in the area of a Kitchener high school.
-
Top stories of the week: Lost luggage, Code Red in Guelph and a fatal crash in Brant County
From a Cambridge Ont. couple’s months-long struggle to get their luggage from Air Canada to a fatal crash involving a teen in Brant County, here are the top stories of the week from CTV News Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Extreme cold warning issued for Airdrie, Cochrane area
An extreme cold warning was issued Sunday morning for the area around Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre.
-
Convoy of Albertans make a 'Coutts Loop' in border town to mark 1-year anniversary of blockade
A convoy of Albertans marked the one-year anniversary of the Coutts border blockade in the tiny southern Alberta border town Saturday.
-
Trudeau attending ceremony to mark 6th anniversary Quebec City mosque shooting
A ceremony will be held Sunday evening to mark the sixth anniversary of Quebec City's deadly mosque shooting and will take place inside the prayer room where the rampage took place.
Saskatoon
-
Inmate who died in custody in Saskatoon had a history of self harm: Court records
An inmate in the Regional Psychiatric Centre died while in custody on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon police seize firearms in multiple incidents
Saskatoon police have arrested two men in separate firearms-related incidents over the last few days.
-
Fire and police respond to roof collapse in northwest Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) called in the fire department to inspect a building in the city’s northwest early Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Overnight fire in apparently 'abandoned' house: EFRS
Fire tore through a house north of downtown Edmonton Saturday night.
-
Outdoor rink in Leduc damaged in Saturday fire
Smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from an outdoor rink on the south side of Leduc Saturday night.
-
Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win
Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Oilers headed into a nine-day break in the schedule on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Nurse 'did not adequately assess' or care for unresponsive person, B.C. college finds
A former Kelowna nurse has been disciplined by her professional college for her inadequate response to an unresponsive person at the entrance of the emergency department where she was working in September 2021.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continue
BC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
'COVID is not done,' Canadian infectious disease expert says ahead of WHO announcement
While RSV and flu cases steadily decline in Canada, the World Health Organization is set to announce on Monday whether it still considers COVID-19 a global health emergency, but one infectious disease specialist says we still need to keep an eye on the coronavirus.
Regina
-
Free, No-barriers yoga aims to help healing for Indigenous trauma survivors in Regina
“Getting in touch with yourself mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically if we’re talking about the medicine wheel, is really a big part of our healing journey as Indigenous people.”
-
Man arrested after threatening taxi driver with a knife: Regina police
Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested one man after he allegedly threatened a taxi driver.
-
'Everyone can curate their own style': Vintage trends keeping fashion in the past
A local market in Regina is highlighting the growing trend of buying vintage clothes, shoes and more.