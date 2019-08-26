

Josh Pringle, Josh Pringle





The City of Ottawa is inviting west-end residents to learn more about their trip to work and school on Light Rail Transit.

A public information session will be held at the Alexander Community Centre this evening to discuss the new bus routes and LRT.

O-Train Ambassadors and OC Transpo Planning Staff will be available to help commuters navigate the new multi-modal transit system. Residents can speak directly with staff to learn about how the routes and train changes will directly impact their daily commute.

Mayor Jim Watson announced on Friday the new Confederation Line will launch on Saturday, September 14.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Alexander Community Centre on Silver Street. The event is being hosted by Councillors Theresa Kavanagh, Riley Brockington and Keith Egli.