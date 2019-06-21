

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The wait for the Confederation Line has been costly, but City staff suggest the coffers will be better off once the trains are running.

In a memo to city councillors Thursday, Deputy Treasurer of Corporate Finance Isabelle Jasmin says the 13 months of delays so far have cost the City a total of $34.4 million. The biggest impact comes from the cost of having to continue running the bus service in place of the LRT.

Breaking it down, Jasmin says running the bus service for another 13 months cost the City $63.5 million. Decreased revenue from the fare freeze cost an extra $3.6 million and mitigating pre-rail service delivery has a $6.6 million price tag.

But those operating costs are met with significant savings. The City doesn’t have to pay the Rideau Transit Group to maintain the LRT line yet, they’re not paying the electricity costs of running the service, and they’re not making debt payments to RTG.

With those savings, the operating overrun is only $1.5 million, Jasmin says.

The other $32.9 million in cost overruns come from extended detour operations for the buses and keeping the O-Train construction office open. Some of that is offset by interest accrued on funds that have been set aside to make the final payment to RTG. The consortium has not been paid for months after missing repeated handover dates. The City is holding on to $261.7 million for a substantial completion payment and a revenue service availability payment. Jasmin says every monthly delay generates $400,000 in interest.

Jasmin says RTG will owe the city $32 million, per the contract, for the costs related to lane closures, and the City is also owed $3 million for missed handover deadlines. That means she expects the city to be $600,000 in the black.

However, that’s only for the time up to the end of June 2019. The latest suggestion from the City and RTG is that the line will be ready by mid-August, with ridership expected in September, so these numbers are subject to change.