LRT delayed again on frigid morning commute; repairs on rail line needed
LRT Riders pack the platform at Blair Station Nov. 13, 2019 (Photo courtesy of Megan MacDonald / Twitter)
Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 9:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 13, 2019 5:30PM EST
OTTAWA — LRT riders reported fresh delays Wednesday morning on the $2.1 billion Confederation Line and CTV News has learned repairs will be needed for a section of rail line at Hurdman station after a "break occured on a weld."
Riders packed the platform on the record-breaking cold morning but were quick to report delays on social media.
In response to what the issues were this morning and why there wasn't any communication from OC Transpo, the acting director of transit operations Duane Duquette said “we recognize that this morning’s O-Train Line 1 service was busy with high customer volumes. All 13 trains were in service throughout the am commute. Customers may have experienced increased wait times at certain stations during peak travel.”
CTV News has also learned of problems with some rail lines at Hurdman Station which required maintenance work over the lunch hour Wednesday. Trains were moving slowly through the affected section Wednesday night. The piece of track will have to be replaced overnight but it's not expected to have a huge impact on riders.
OC Transpo did reply to some customers who tagged them on Twitter, to say a train was set to arrive.