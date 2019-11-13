

Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA — LRT riders reported fresh delays Wednesday morning on the $2.1 billion Confederation Line and CTV News has learned repairs will be needed for a section of rail line at Hurdman station after a "break occured on a weld."

Riders packed the platform on the record-breaking cold morning but were quick to report delays on social media.

This is bananas, @JimWatsonOttawa - I would love to see you take the LRT EVERY DAY. And maybe feel the pain the rest of us do as we stand in -20 degree windchill waiting for buses and trains that don’t show up. #hellrt #jimstrainset #otttransit @jchianello @sarahmeaghang pic.twitter.com/Bjidn617o1 — Amy (@onemissamy) November 13, 2019

There is currently a 12 min gap between 2 trains ... (See picture) Nothing is reported by @OC_Transpo but there are delays. Yesturday evening, there were delays too and PA announcements in station but OCT remainded silent. They don't report delays anymore #ottnews #ottLRT pic.twitter.com/NNR2qKdrZm — Lambert (@colbeta_) November 13, 2019

Would love to see this happen. No official hold but 10 mins without a train at Blair both platforms packed pic.twitter.com/dUf6jl5uFt — Megan MacDonald (@MegMac92) November 13, 2019

And confirmed. Staff announced that we’re being held because of train traffic. Recorded message was bilingual but hot damn CLOSE THE DOORS. #octranspo #ottlrt — beka �� (@mcmenebek) November 13, 2019

In response to what the issues were this morning and why there wasn't any communication from OC Transpo, the acting director of transit operations Duane Duquette said “we recognize that this morning’s O-Train Line 1 service was busy with high customer volumes. All 13 trains were in service throughout the am commute. Customers may have experienced increased wait times at certain stations during peak travel.”

CTV News has also learned of problems with some rail lines at Hurdman Station which required maintenance work over the lunch hour Wednesday. Trains were moving slowly through the affected section Wednesday night. The piece of track will have to be replaced overnight but it's not expected to have a huge impact on riders.

OC Transpo did reply to some customers who tagged them on Twitter, to say a train was set to arrive.

Hi André. We have a train arriving right now at BLA Platform 1. — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) November 13, 2019