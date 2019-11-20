

ctvnewsottawa.ca staff





The blame game continues over Ottawa’s troubled transit system, as officials continue to point the finger at Rideau Transit Group, the private consortium contracted to build and run Ottawa’s Confederation line.

In a slide presentation to transit commission, officials again blamed RTG and said the private company will pay for buses, and millions of dollars in other costs because they have not lived up to the contract.

“RTG/RTM has not fulfilled its requirements under the contract”, officials wrote.

The transit service says the city will “leverage” the project agreement to cover all costs.

In short, the city says taxpayers will not be on the hook for any of the costs associated with the botched launch of LRT, the private company will pay more.

What’s not clear is what executives with RTG say about this. There is a strong possibility that all of this will end up in court.