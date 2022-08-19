LRT axle issue 'may be' related to August 2021 O-Train derailment, OC Transpo says

Ottawa's LRT train on Thursday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa's LRT train on Thursday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Trudeau nominates Ontario judge Michelle O'Bonsawin to Supreme Court

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. In a statement announcing the nomination, Trudeau said that O'Bonsawin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation and is a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nominated Ontario judge Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada. (Credit: University of Ottawa)

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Councillor Cassidy not seeking re-election

    Two-term city councillor and former deputy mayor Maureen Cassidy will not seek re-election this fall. Just hours before the deadline for candidates to register at city hall, Coun. Cassidy confirms her decision to step aside.

    Maureen Cassidy

  • Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety

    Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, says she is currently in hiding fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police. She posted the experience on YouTube Thursday night.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina