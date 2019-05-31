Lowertown Shooting Sends One to Hospital
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 2:28AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 2:39AM EDT
A man known to Ottawa Police is listed in stable condition in hospital after a late night shooting in Lowertown.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 80 block of Beausoleil Dr., near Murray St., just after 11 p.m. Thursday evening.
Police say the victim, a man in his 30’s, was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.
No arrests have been made.