

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man known to Ottawa Police is listed in stable condition in hospital after a late night shooting in Lowertown.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 80 block of Beausoleil Dr., near Murray St., just after 11 p.m. Thursday evening.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30’s, was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.

No arrests have been made.