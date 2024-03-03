Lower-body injury rules Senator’s MacEwen out of game against Flyers

Ottawa Senators says forward Zack MacEwen suffered a lower-body injury in the opening period, ruling him out of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Captain Brady Tkatchuk also missed Saturday’s game due to an upper upper-body injury.

“Tkatchuk’s iron man streak will come to an end after having played in 219 consecutive games – eighth most in franchise history,” the team said on X on Saturday.

The team is also navigating through Joonas Korpisalo’s illness.