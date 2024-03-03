Lower-body injury rules Senator’s MacEwen out of game against Flyers
Ottawa Senators says forward Zack MacEwen suffered a lower-body injury in the opening period, ruling him out of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Captain Brady Tkatchuk also missed Saturday’s game due to an upper upper-body injury.
“Tkatchuk’s iron man streak will come to an end after having played in 219 consecutive games – eighth most in franchise history,” the team said on X on Saturday.
The team is also navigating through Joonas Korpisalo’s illness.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Time change: When do we set clocks forward this year?
Canadians will soon have to adjust their clocks an hour ahead as we draw closer to the start of spring. Here's what you need to know before we 'spring forward.'
Haley says she no longer feels bound by the GOP pledge requiring her to support the eventual nominee
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Sunday she no longer feels bound by a pledge that required all GOP contenders to support the party's eventual nominee in order to participate in the primary debates.
Hundreds of inmates flee after armed gangs storm Haiti's main prison in escalating violence
At least three people have been killed and hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti's main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.
Netanyahu rival's visit to U.S. highlights cracks within Israel's wartime leadership
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked a top Cabinet minister heading to Washington on Sunday for talks with U.S. officials, according to an Israeli official, signaling widening cracks within the country’s leadership nearly five months into its war with Hamas.
Here’s why North Americans drive on the right and the U.K. drives on the left
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
A U.S. Supreme Court decision could come Monday in a case about barring Trump from the 2024 ballot
A U.S. Supreme Court decision could come as soon as Monday in the case about whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be kicked off the ballot over his efforts to undo his defeat in the 2020 election.
Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume
Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.
Cancer patient dragged by New York City bus, partially paralyzed, awarded US$72.5 million in lawsuit
A Florida woman who says she was struck and dragged by a New York City bus and left partially paralyzed has been awarded US$72.5 million in her lawsuit against the city's transit agency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Sussex officials say they have a solution to address flooding concerns, but it comes with a large price tag
Water levels return to normal on weekend, but damage lingers following flash-flooding in Sussex last week.
-
Police seeking information after shots fired at East Preston, N.S., home
The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is searching for information after shots were fired at a home in East Preston on Saturday.
-
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
Toronto
-
Man arrested after bringing nail gun to demonstration in Thornhill, Ont.: police
A man has been arrested after allegedly bringing a nail gun to a demonstration near a Thornhill, Ont. synagogue on Sunday, police say.
-
Body of man discovered at Toronto waste management facility: police
Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility in Toronto on Friday.
-
Shooting in Woodbridge leaves 16-year-old girl injured, police appeal for witnesses
York Regional Police say a 16-year-old girl has been shot in Woodbridge.
Montreal
-
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
-
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
-
Quebec Appeal Court Bill 21 ruling fuels debate on notwithstanding clause
The Court of Appeal's endorsement of the government's use of the clause — which allows governments to override fundamental Charter rights — is sparking new debate about the place of the constitutional provision.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury community gathers for Ward 2 Coun. Vagnini’s funeral
Family and friends of the late Sudbury Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini along with members of the community he served gathered Saturday for a traditional Roman Catholic funeral.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
London
-
'No working smoke alarms': Charges pending after dog dies in overnight fire in London, Ont.
Multiple people are facing charges after an overnight fire in London, Ont. which killed one dog, displaced eight people, and eight other dogs.
-
Sarnia police respond to two impaired driving collisions over weekend
At around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sarnia police said they were called to two back to back motor vehicle collisions.
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Winnipeg
-
'Excited for it to reopen': Disability advocates weigh in on Portage and Main plan
Disability advocates are looking forward to the possibility of Winnipeg’s iconic intersection reopening to pedestrians.
-
Winter weather warnings still looming throughout Manitoba
Central and southern Manitoba remain under an array of weather alerts on Sunday.
-
Ontario's Howard opens Brier with dramatic win, Saskatchewan's McEwen starts strong
Howard fists pumped in triumph on the ice and on the bench at the Canadian men's curling championship Saturday when Ontario's Scott Howard threw a walk-off double takeout for the first Brier win of his career as a skip.
Kitchener
-
UW researchers develop new technique to detect fentanyl in blood samples
University of Waterloo researchers have developed a new blood testing method that can detect potent opioids faster than traditional techniques.
-
Man charged after break-in at Kitchener school
Regional police have charged a 39-year-old man following a break-in at a Kitchener school.
-
Polar Plunge in Waterloo Region raises $50K for Special Olympics
The day might have been mild, but the water for this year’s Polar Plunge was especially cold.
Calgary
-
City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow
The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.
-
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
-
Sharangovich shines as Flames rally to burn Penguins 4-3
Calgary celebrated the retirement of Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 in style on Saturday night with a stirring comeback victory.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
-
'He landed perfectly’: Sask. Aviation Museum hopes to inspire future pilots
The Saskatchewan Aviation Museum is hoping to inspire the next generation of pilots.
Edmonton
-
Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night
A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.
-
Sharangovich shines as Flames rally to burn Penguins 4-3
Calgary celebrated the retirement of Miikka Kiprusoff's No. 34 in style on Saturday night with a stirring comeback victory.
-
Snowfall warning issued for central Alberta, road conditions expected to deteriorate
Drivers in parts of central Alberta are being warned about poor road conditions due to a winter storm.
Vancouver
-
121 passengers evacuated after train hits debris on tracks near Agassiz, B.C.
A train “struck debris” on the tracks near Agassiz, B.C – causing a fuel leak and forcing all of the passengers to disembark, according to VIA Rail.
-
-
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Regina
-
Sask. refusing to pay carbon levy on natural gas will end up costing families more, economist says
An assistant professor of economics at the University of Regina says most Saskatchewan families have been getting more money back from carbon rebate cheques than they've paid in carbon tax.
-
Sask. snow storm shuts down highways, grounds flights and delays city services
A storm that began Saturday has blanketed western Saskatchewan in a deep cover of snow, shutting down some highways and delaying services in the province’s most populous cities.
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.