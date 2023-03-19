Lousy Smarch Weather: Temperatures plummet in Ottawa on Sunday

There is a brief cold snap in the capital today ahead of a warming trend in the coming week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -4 C on Sunday with a chance of a few flurries, with an otherwise partly cloudy day. The morning has been particularly cold, hitting a low point of around -9 C at 10 a.m. with a wind chill near -20.

It's still far from a record. The coldest March 19 at the Ottawa Airport was -20.6 C back in 1949.

Still, the cold temperatures will linger for at least another 24 hours, with a low of -7 C overnight and a wind chill around -12 Monday morning.

Monday's high is 2 C with a small chance of flurries.

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for mid-week. Tuesday and Wednesday have highs of 5 C with a mix of rain showers and flurries, while Thursday could reach 9 C, if the forecast holds.

The average high for this time of year is around 3 C.

Friday's forecast high is also above-average.