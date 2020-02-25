OTTAWA -- For the second time this year, the Lotto Max jackpot is worth $70 million.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the Lotto Max jackpot is worth $70 million tonight, plus 20 additional MAXMILLIONS draws for prizes worth $1 million each.

Lotto Max first offered a $70 million jackpot on Friday, Jan. 3. The jackpot rolled over to the Tuesday, Jan. 7 draw before it was won by a ticket sold in Brampton.

You can purchase Lotto Max tickets at OLG retailers or buy online until 10:30 p.m. tonight.

Last week, a ticket sold in Ottawa split the jackpot for the $7 million Lotto 6/49 draw.