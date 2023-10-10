Lottery scam in eastern Ontario costs victim $100,000, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police say an Etobicoke man is facing charges in connection with a reported lottery scam in eastern Ontario.

Prince Edward County OPP say a resident told police in August that they had been told they won the lottery, but needed to provide payment to accept the winnings. Police say the victim lost more than $100,000 to the fraud.

The suspect is believed to have met with the victim in person at the victim's home.

One person was arrested Sept. 28, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Oraine Williamson, 39, of Etobicoke, is facing charges of criminal harassment, theft and fraud over $5,000 and mischief to computer data.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), which runs lotteries in Ontario such as the Lotto Max, says on its website that it will never ask customers for any kind of payment in order to claim a prize.

"If you have received unsolicited emails, letters, or telephone calls asking you to pay taxes or fees on prize winnings, this is most likely fraud," OLG says.