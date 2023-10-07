Ottawa

    • Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa Valley

    As college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.

    For those still looking for a turkey, many small local grocers are sold out heading into the weekend.

    "People are having gatherings again, it's just that thing which people love," said Marion Ullrich, owner of Ullrich's butcher, deli, and bistro in Pembroke, referring to when fears during the pandemic were still prevalent.

    That means Ullrich is sold out of the larger turkeys well in advance of the Friday rush.

    "Any bird between 15 and 20 pounds will feed a good sized crowd and that's what people are looking for. And of course leftovers."

    Those staying in the Ottawa Valley area and looking for family fun can visit Hugli's Blueberry Ranch.

    Although known for their blueberries, Hugli also offers many fall activities including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, a corn maze, a walking trail, a petting zoo, and even a pumpkin cannon show, which is on offer during weekends.

    "It's become a tradition for a lot of people," says Brian Hugli.

    "We're 45 years here now and so we're actually getting people coming from the second generation and it's been a family tradition for years and years [at Thanksgiving]."

    "The corn maze is the tallest it's ever been, it's really looking good this year," he adds.

    "And for the fall time, we have additional pumpkin-related things like our special pumpkin pie, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin spice donuts, and apple cider slushies."

    And even with Halloween still almost a month away, Hugli says now is the time to pick your pumpkin before the field gets picked over.

    He says the pumpkins can last until the end of the month as long as they avoid freeze and thaw cycles, and sit on surfaces such as hay bails rather than direct concrete.

    For those travelling this long weekend, know that police enforcement will ramp up over the coming days as well.

    The OPP's 'Operation Impact' will target the so-called 'big four' this weekend: impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and seatbelt use.

    "Everyone wants a turkey meal, some of the university students, college students are going home for the first time since going away," says Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Constable Mike Mahon.

    "So everybody's on the road. We want everyone to get where they're going safely."

