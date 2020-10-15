OTTAWA -- Loto-Quebec has temporarily laid off 775 employees at the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau while the casino is closed for at least 28 days.

The Quebec Government moved Gatineau and parts of the Outaouais region to the COVID-19 red alert level on Saturday, which includes new restrictions on businesses. Among the restrictions, indoor dining at restaurants is prohibited and casinos must close.

Loto Quebec says the temporary closing of the Casino du Lac-Leamy has resulted in the temporary furloughing of 775 employees.

The casino reopened in late July with COVID-19 restrictions, including reduced hours and a limit of 250 people in each of three zones located in the casino.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's John Crupi