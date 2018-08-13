The boa constrictor missing in Westboro for 10 days has been found safe and sound, in his own basement.

His owner tweeting out a photo of "Murphy" on Monday, saying he was napping in the basement. Murphy was apparently driven from his hiding spot by renovations in the house.

The five-foot long Murphy disappeared from a home on Lanark Avenue the morning of August 11.

Councillor Jeff Leiper also confirming on Twitter Monday night that Murphy is safe and sound.

It's not clear if Murphy's owner will face any consequences.