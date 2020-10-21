OTTAWA -- As Ottawa sees an eighth straight day with less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the top doctor suggests there are signs COVID-19 transmission is slowing down in the community.

Ottawa Public Health reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with four more deaths linked to the virus. The last day with a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa was Thanksgiving Monday, with 119 new cases.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said public health has not seen a spike in cases linked to Thanksgiving last week.

"It does look like transmission is slowing down in our community," said Dr. Etches.

"I want to thank everybody for that. Not being able to gather at Thanksgiving was a challenge, I’m sure, but people making those sacrifices is what’s going to turn this around, and I’m hopeful that we’re starting to see that.”

Dr. Etches said Ottawa Public Health data shows the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of cases have remained steady.

"There's other data sources we're looking at to let us know is COVID increasing in the community or not. It's not just the numbers presenting or testing positive," said Dr. Etches.

"So we look at the percent that are positive of all the people who are tested, that per cent that are positive is stable right now. It used to be increasing, when that's increasing it's a sign there's more COVID-19 growing in the community – now it's stable."

Dr. Etches says the COVID-19 wastewater data looking at COVID-19 in the sewage system shows the level of virus in sewage is no longer going up steeply.

"That is indication the actual amount of the virus in the community is not growing like it was," said Dr. Etches.