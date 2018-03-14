

Ontario Provincial Police are urging people looking for love to avoid falling for the 'Romance Scam'.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Anti-Rackets Branch say criminals use the Romance Scam to find potential victims online, generally single or recently unattached people of all ages.

In 2017, the Romance Scam generated 352 complaints and caused 250 victims to lose $6.2 million in Ontario alone. The dollar value is the second highest fraud in the province and police admit that this may represent just five per cent of the total number of victims.

So, what can you do to avoid falling for someone who isn't actually interested in you, for you?

Here are some tips:

• First, ask yourself - 'Would someone I have never met, really declare their love for me after only a few letters or emails?' If the answer is no, report it to police.

• Don't give out any personal information in an email or when you are chatting online. Educate yourself. Check the person's name, the company name, and the addresses used.

• Never send money, or give personal credit card or online account details to anyone you do not know and trust. A request to send money to a foreign country or to someone you have never personally met should be a red flag.

• Check website addresses carefully. Scammers often set up fake websites with addresses that are very similar to legitimate dating websites.

If you or someone you know suspect they've been a victim of the Romance Scam, contact your local police service. You can also file a complaint through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or online at https://www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm