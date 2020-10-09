Advertisement
Long weekend weather: mixed bag for Thanksgiving in Ottawa
Published Friday, October 9, 2020 7:18AM EDT
Courtesy: James Peltzer
OTTAWA -- Expect a mixed bag of weather for the Thanksgiving weekend in Ottawa.
A frost advisory remained in effect Friday morning; at one point, the wind chill dropped to -4. But things are expected to warm up to 15 C on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud.
That ushers in a warmer-than-average Saturday, with a high of 21 C and a humidex reaching 25. Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, along with a few showers.
The mercury will drop all the way to 4 C Saturday night.
Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C.
For the holiday Monday, there’s a chance of showers with a high of 14 C.