OTTAWA -- Expect a mixed bag of weather for the Thanksgiving weekend in Ottawa.

A frost advisory remained in effect Friday morning; at one point, the wind chill dropped to -4. But things are expected to warm up to 15 C on Friday with a mix of sun and cloud.

That ushers in a warmer-than-average Saturday, with a high of 21 C and a humidex reaching 25. Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, along with a few showers.

The mercury will drop all the way to 4 C Saturday night.

Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 14 C.

For the holiday Monday, there’s a chance of showers with a high of 14 C.