Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74

Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died.

Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls in 1967, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.

Fetterley later became Parliamentary Correspondent for CJOH and CTV News, covering prime ministers Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Joe Clark, John Turner, Brian Mulroney, Kim Campbell and Jean Chretien, before finding his permanent home at CTV News Ottawa.

He was a brilliant writer, storyteller and beloved by colleagues for whom he served as a mentor. His scripts always had a unique flair, and he loved to sprinkle in references to Diefenbaker, Churchill, Shakespeare and occasionally Elvis Presley.

Fetterley was also host of the long-running segment Gallery Talk, a panel of correspondents analyzing the week in politics. His encyclopedic knowledge of Parliament, Canadian history and the Monarchy proved invaluable to colleagues in the CJOH/CTV Ottawa newsroom.

Fetterley retired from CTV News Ottawa in June 2013 after more than 45 years on the air.

Fetterley was 74. Fetterley was a loving husband of Elizabeth, and beloved father of Jessica and Emily and baby Amanda (deceased).